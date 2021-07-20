Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report sales of $156.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $628.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

