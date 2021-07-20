Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.99 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

