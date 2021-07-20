Caxton Associates LP Invests $784,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.