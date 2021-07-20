Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 285,618 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 9.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Aptiv worth $103,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,594,737. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.