Caxton Associates LP Sells 60,594 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,594 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

