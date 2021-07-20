Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $234,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.