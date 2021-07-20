Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.