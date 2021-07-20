CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,737 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

