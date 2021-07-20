Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.02. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

