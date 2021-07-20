CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $607,005.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

