Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and $1.30 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00758529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,645,017 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.