Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $30.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $121.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.84 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $126.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

