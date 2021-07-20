Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

