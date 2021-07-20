Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

