Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

