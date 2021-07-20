Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

TSE CG opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.5964989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

