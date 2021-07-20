Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

