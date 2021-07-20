CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,398. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,200,455.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

