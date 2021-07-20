Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $700.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

