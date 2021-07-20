Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 399.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE stock opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

