China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.
CNWHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. China Networks International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About China Networks International
