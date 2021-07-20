China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

CNWHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. China Networks International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

