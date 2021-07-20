Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,668.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,551.16 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,433.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

