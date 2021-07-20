Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Moreover, Choice Hotels’ Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from continual expansion strategies as well as enhancement of the mid-scale brand along with the transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic for some time. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Notably, reduced travel and demand for hotels owing to the crisis, has negatively impacted the business. Also, occupancy and RevPAR are still below the pre-pandemic levels.”

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

CHH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,264. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.