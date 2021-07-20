Chubb (NYSE:CB) Trading 3% Higher

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.12 and last traded at $165.65. 4,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,263,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 45.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Chubb by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.