CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.33.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.27. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$23.22.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.