CIBC Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$140.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.57.

Shares of X stock opened at C$131.62 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

