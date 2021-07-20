Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $579.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.76 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

