Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.93 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $157,951.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.