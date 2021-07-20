Citigroup Inc. Invests $249,000 in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,188,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 794,498 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 774,824 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,630,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 692,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

