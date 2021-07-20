Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $16,309,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,504.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

