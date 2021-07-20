Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,069,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99.

