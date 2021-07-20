Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,951,000.

Shares of GAMR opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00.

