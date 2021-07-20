Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 15,240,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

