Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.65 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

