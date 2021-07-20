ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CLRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,351. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of 268.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201 in the last three months. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

