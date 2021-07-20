Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $32.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

