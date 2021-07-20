CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

