Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 152 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

On Monday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,567 ($33.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,602.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

