Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Down 4.9%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. Approximately 175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.63.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

