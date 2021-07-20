CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,061. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.76.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

