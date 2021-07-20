CoinPoker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,417.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $10,417.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00755211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

