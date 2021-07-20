Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.