CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.45. CommScope shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 16,338 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Get CommScope alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.