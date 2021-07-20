Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,861 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

