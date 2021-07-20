Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE ELP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 508,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,382. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

