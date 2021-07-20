Comparing The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and APA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.48 $788.56 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 1.47 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -15.94

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hong Kong and China Gas and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 APA 0 8 10 1 2.63

APA has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 40.26%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A APA -0.06% N/A -0.11%

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

APA beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

