Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.07.

CFLT stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. Confluent has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

