Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $2,571,200.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00.
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
