Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $2,571,200.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.