Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

ED opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

