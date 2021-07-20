Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ROAD stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

